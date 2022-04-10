While endorsing King Saha as her favorite candidate in the UMA presidential race, Sheebah Karungi revealed that she had no idea who the outgoing president is.

“Kuno ssi kuzalawa kweli?” is the question someone asked when he heard Sheebah noting that she does not know who the outgoing UMA president is.

He wondered how one of the biggest divas in the land does not know who the leader of the association she subscribes to is.

“Eh, eh, eh…my Lord. I wonder” is the voice that kept playing in my head too.

Also Read: I wasn’t attacking Sheebah – Cindy Sanyu defends her cryptic post

But Sheebah said what she said. “I personally had no idea who the reigning UMA president is,” the former TNS singer noted while appearing in a video she shared on her social media platforms.

Sheebah emphasized that she has always waited for someone able to spearhead the fight for the copyright law implementation and she believes King Saha is the best person for that.

She then asked her fans to flock to the national theatre in huge numbers and support King Saha as the next UMA president.

The self-styled Swagg Mama then said, “It’s nothing personal, we just need a good change.” Ouch! Cindy’s fans, the Cindycates, might beg to disagree.

The UMA elections are slated for Monday 11th April 2022 at the National Theatre and King Saha, Cindy Sanyu, and Maurice Kirya will be contesting.