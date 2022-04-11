Bad Character Records boss Sadat Mukiibi, popularly known as Kalifah AgaNaga, has been successfully nominated to run for the position of Vice President in the looming Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) general elections.

We are yet to know who Kalifah Aganaga will be tussling it out with on the vice president post but he seems to be unopposed at the moment.

According to word making rounds, if no one shows interest in the position he is vying for, he could become the vice president unopposed.

Blackman Entertainment boss Geosteady also expressed interest in the association’s Treasurer position as he looks forward to replace Big Eye who resigned from the post.

On the presidential position King Saha will be battling it out with Cindy Sanyu and Daddy Andre who were also successfully nominated on Monday afternoon to contend for the post.