Fast rising singing duo Kataleya and Kandle released the exciting visuals of their new song titled “Nkunonya”.

“Mbadde nkunonya, mbadde nkuloota, omubiri gwetaga romance…buli kiro darly..” – You must have already heard this song play somewhere.

Well, it is the new track, “Nkunonya”, by Kataleya and Kandle, a Theron Music duo which is quickly rising through the music ranks.

Produced by Eli Arkhis, Nkunonya is a vibey track with urban beats that evoke your inner vibe and drag you to the dancefloor, yet still keeping you in your feelings.

It’s a song in which the fast rising duo beg for love and romance, one which you will most definitely be sending to your lover.

Kataleya and Kandle only started releasing music in July 2021 with ‘ Muzibe wa Love ‘ which introduced them to the big scene.

They have since dropped other songs including ‘Tonnafuya’, ‘Kyolina’, and ‘ Do Me ‘ which became a club anthem.

It seems like one of those duos you really think have a brighter future ahead of them and time remains the teller of their fate.

But first, take a gaze at the Nkunonya visuals which were directed by Grate Make Films.