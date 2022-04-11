Kings Love Entertainment boss Mansur Ssemanda alias King Saha has been officially cleared to contend for the top position in the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA).

King Saha was cleared on Monday afternoon at National Theatre where he picked his nomination forms which were signed on by the UMA electoral commission.

He was escorted by his fans and a couple of fellow artists including Spice Diana, Kabako, Geosteady, among others.

Having been handed his nomination letter by the returning officer, he made a short speech where he disclosed a bit of his manifesto.

As his major goal upon assuming office, King Saha stressed that he intends to unite artists from all walks of life as one.

His emcee Kasuku also warned those planning to carry out ballot staffing not to even think about it as he bragged how King Saha was endorsed by over two thousand (2,000) artists before picking nomination forms.

King Saha also promised to uplift struggling artists and create a smooth running system of projects in the Uganda Musicians Association.