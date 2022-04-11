Maurice Kirya will not go ahead with his Uganda Musicians Association presidential bid after withdrawing from the nominations process over a couple of reasons.

Last week, Bebe Cool fronted Maurice Kirya’s name as the candidate he wanted to nominate in the UMA presidential race.

Bebe who had earlier trashed King Saha’s bid, noted that Kirya was the perfect choice due to his exposure, literacy, good conduct, and discipline, among other qualities.

I’m out of the country (Uganda) and thought I would act quick and get back ready for tomorrow’s (Monday) nomination process but unfortunately due to Covid-19 protocols, it hasn’t been possible. I can’t have an early flight as earlier projected. Maurice Kirya

The self-styled King of Mwooyo received the proposal positively and decided to join the race which already had Cindy Sanyu, Kinga Saha, Daddy Andre, among other potential candidates.

On Sunday, however, Maurice Kirya revealed that he had chosen to withdraw from the race.

Through social media, Kirya noted that he failed to book an early flight back to Uganda on Monday 11th April 2022 which is the official date for the UMA nominations process.

He, however, pledged to continue working for the industry and supporting whichever president will be voted into the office.

To my fellow Ugandan musicians, my interest in joining the race for UMA President has regrettably come a little too late for my team and I as stupilated by UMA Electoral Commission guidelines. I’m out of the country (Uganda) and thought I would act quick and get back ready for tomorrow’s (Monday) nomination process but unfortunately due to Covid-19 protocols, it hasn’t been possible. I can’t have an early flight as earlier projected. Therefore, it’s with a heavy heart that I have decided to withdraw my application for the UMA Presidency because I would have preferred to represent myself, to listen to my fellow artists and fellow candidates in person. I will however continue working with artists and contribute to the development of our Ugandan music industry as I always have. I look forward to working with whoever will be our new UMA President and from the bottom of my heart, I wish them a good term in office. Maurice Kirya