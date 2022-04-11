In his new song titled “Katonda W’abanaku”, Ugandan celebrated gospel singer Pastor Wilson Bugembe preaches hope to the underprivileged.

Pastor Bugembe, the lead pastor of Worship House Church in Nansana, has for many years blessed us with moving, reassuring, and entertaining music.

His songs always have a deep message in the lyrics and he does that alongside the danceable beats which makes them appeal to a larger music fanbase.

In “Katonda W’abanaku”, Bugembe thanks God for not forgetting his people and always coming through for them especially the less privileged.

He gives examples of Eddy Kenzo, Bobi Wine, President Museveni, Spice Diana, and himself as some of those people who rose from grass to grace by the grace of God.

In the visuals, some of these public figures feature while sharing a meal with Pastor Wilson Bugembe and the less privileged.

It is a song that humbles you and makes you remember where you came from. Take a gaze at the video below: