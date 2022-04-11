Over the weekend, Hon. Francis Zaake proposed to his longtime fiancee Bridget Ndagire Namirembe and she said “I Do.”

Francis Zaake, a businessman and Member of Parliament representing Mityana Municipality, made his relationship with Bridget official on Sunday 11th April, 2022.

According to photos shared on social media, Hon. Zaake went down on one knee and asked Bridget to be his wife, to which she replied, “I Do.”

The excited MP then ran to his social media pages to share the good news with his followers with a sweet poem to his lover.

See more

Also Read: Lack of experience, and indecisiveness failed Chameleone – MP Francis Zaake

Several netizens joined Zaake’s friends who included Bobi Wine, Barbie Kyagulanyi, among others to congratulate the couple upon the feat.

The two lovers have reportedly been living together for over six years and she has stood by him throughout his political struggles.

Congratulations to the couple. Take a gaze at the photos below: