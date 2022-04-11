“Sun-El, Sun-El, Sun-El!!!” The chants went on and on, and on, and on!

For those who didn’t attend the Club Pilsener-sponsored ‘Brunch In House’ event that happened at Naguru based Skyz Hotel, you missed a cocktail of lots of fun and excitement.

With the gates opened at 11am, revelers flocked into the venue early enough as the bright sun made lit up the professionally decorated deck.

Everyone was clearly in anticipation of the South African multi award-winning beat-maker, producer, deejay, and songwriter, Sun-El Musician.

The people were treated to good music mixes from local deejays, and it was not hard to tell that Amapiano was the theme for the day.

While jamming to the mixes, board games and matatu were on the menu as revelers sipped away on their cold Club Pilseners whilst feasting all day long.

At around 7:30PM, Sun-El Musician took to the decks and he was welcomed by wild cheers from the crowd, especially the ladies who were first impressed by his good looks.

He straight away rolled the already hyped and eagerly waiting crowd into a frenzy of his dope mixes and beats that further got revellers on their feet, some shouting on top of their voices and grooving.

Sun-El Musician’s hour performance saw him showoff his beat-making skills while on the decks as fans sang along to most of the songs he had lined up in his mixes with much joy and excitement.

As he was about to leave, fans begged for more from him. They seemed not to have gotten enough and he didn’t disappoint as he responded to their pleas, playing some more for five extra minutes.

By the time Sun-El Musician left stage, he had proved to that fans that he is class apart and worthy the gate collection of Shs100k that was charged.

A couple of other local deejays also got a chance to play before Sun-El including Melvin, Kamali, Kasbaby, Chapat, among others.

Hosted by Mwami Kiyimba and Daddy Simz, the Sun-El Musician ‘Brunch In House’ edition left an impression and it was a night to remember for all who that attended.