Dancehall singer Eezzy, real name Eric Opoka, is steadily recovering after undergoing a successful surgery on his head following an attack by goons.

Over the weekend, Eezzy was attacked by thugs in Muyenga who reportedly smashed his car window with a paver and harmed him before stealing from him.

The Tumbiza Sound singer was on his way home after a performance.

According to reports, he sustained a couple of injuries including deep wounds on his head before being rushed to Mengo hospital.

In a tweet shared by Eezzy’s management, it was revealed that the singer underwent a successful surgery on his skull on Monday.

The tweet read, “We give thanks and praise to God Almighty,the Skull surgery has been successful. We now pray for a quick recovery. MANAGEMENT.”

Eezzy is now being taken care of by his fiancee Kim, family members, and friends who await his recovery.

Get well soon Eezzy!

