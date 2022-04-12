Sadat Mukiibi alias Kalifah AgaNaga has responded to Bebe Cool’s trashing of King Saha’s ability to rule Uganda Musician’s Association (UMA) as the president.

According to Kalifah AgaNaga, the Kings Love Entertainment boss Mansur Ssemanda a.k.a King Saha has all it takes to steer the association forward.

Kalifah AgaNaga further stressed that King Saha has the administrative character that is needed to rule an association more that what Bebe Cool can offer to the arts industry.

Bebe Cool trashed King Saha’s eligibility to rule UMA as the president reasoning that a drug addict who also has a dark past is not suitable to fill the position.

On that matter, Bebe Cool advised King Saha to seek something else to do rather than wasting his time contesting for the presidency.

The Gagamel boss who did not also back Cindy Sanyu to retain her seat as the president, selected Maurice Kirya to run for the post.

Unfortunately, Maurice Kirya failed to show up to pick nomination forms on Monday afternoon due to delayed Covid-19 travel tests while traveling back to Uganda.

So far, the race has four verified contestants who already picked up their forms including King Saha, Cindy Sanyu, Daddy Andre, and veteran musician Lord Bitem.

More information reveals that the election process will be conducted online which a section of critics oppose whilst demanding that voting is done through the ballot box.