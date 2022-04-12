As the race for the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) presidency continues to heat up, little known veteran musician Mutebi Ramathan alias Lord Bitem has vowed to give fellow contestants a run for their money.

While speaking in a press conference after being successfully nominated to contest for the UMA presidency seat, Lord Bitem bragged of how he doesn’t see any competition between him, King Saha, and the rest who are vying for the post.

He went ahead to brag about how he is mature enough to handle the technical and administrative roles and programs under UMA that have for long been ran in an unpleasant way.

I swear am going to make King Saha sweat plasma in this UMA election s…and the rest. I assure you on that matter. This is simply because am among the many who started the UMA association and also nurtured some of these artists that you see like King Saha. However, their problem is that when they stepped into the industry, they disorganized everything. Musicially, King Saha is good but administratively, am better than him like 100 times. Lord Bitem

Besides music, Lord Bitem is a councilor in the areas of Bombo where he was elected in the 2021 general elections and for that matter, he decided to extend his administrative works to UMA.