This year, the Little Mister and Miss Africa pageant is to be hosted in the Pearl of Africa, Uganda on Friday.

Little Mister and Miss Africa is a continental kids pageant focusing on promoting the rich African culture and heritage.

It also aims at promoting intercontinental tourism and creating a social networking platform for all kids on the African continent.

The pageant desires to turn Africa into one big happy village for all the children living it through such networking activities.

Also Read: Tory Lanez features on Ang3lina’s new album

Contestants from six different are to participate in this years Little Mister and Miss Africa pageant with South Africa, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Rwanda, Kenya, and Uganda all represented.

We are reliably informed that the contestants from these countries have already set foot into the country ahead of the grand finale.

The organisers, through social media, revealed that the pageant will happen at the Pearl of Africa Hotel on Friday 15th April.