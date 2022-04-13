Bebe Cool’s son Allan Hendrik a.k.a Paper Daddy was officially nominated to contest in the race for the next Uganda Musicians Association Vice President.

The UMA elections, slated for late May 2022, will feature several celebrities who are vying for different positions on the executive committee.

Cindy Sanyu, King Saha, Hanson Baliruno, Geosteady, Khalifa Aganaga, among others have already been nominated to contest for different positions.

Gagamel Phamily singer Allan Hendrik, real name Allan Byamukama, also joined the race for the Vice Presidential seat after being officially nominated by UMA on Monday.

He will be contesting for the seat against Daddy Andre, Kalifah Aganaga, among several others vying for the same position.

Hendrik believes he can lead the sustainable success of digital transformation to solve the digital music challenges once voted as VP.

The sustainable success of digital transformation comes from a carefully planned organisational change management. The digital world has become safer and with that, came into existence many great ideas. Please vote me and all digital musical challenges will come to end. Thank you. Allan Hendrik

The UMA Electoral Commission Chairman Geoffrey Jeff Ekongot revealed to MBU that the nominations process has been a success thus far.

He also noted that it will be followed with vetting of the candidates before official campaigns, which will include a public debate for the presidential candidates, kickoff.

The full list of the officially nominated candidates and their respective positions will be unveiled soon.