Dancer-cum-singer Sharon Peyton, born Sharon Nabunya, is on the verge of joining a new entertainment record label in town.

It’s reported that sharon Peyton who gave birth to her first child three months ago will join Masrob Events and record label which is based in Bunga.

According Masrob Events boss, for quite long, they have been in talks with the singer to join them since she is a very close friend to the company.

Sharon Peyton has also been showing interest in joining the record label that is looking forward to nurturing fresh talents in the music industry and at the moment, she is only remaining with putting pen to paper to complete the move.

Sharon Peyton’s intention to join Masrob was made public during the launch of their new offices where they also showed off their state of the art studios.

They also disclosed how they signed Producer Ronnie Di Don as their main producer since he has also been a close affiliate to the label for some good time.

Sharon Peyton who is formerly a dancer and video vixen has recently worked with a couple of managements including Yesse Oman Rafiiki’s Route Entertainment.

When she quit the Route Ent., she joined Karma Ivein but they fell out bitterly before she got hooked up to choreographer and dancer Eddie Wizzy.

Their relationship as well ended on a sour note.