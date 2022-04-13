Sheebah gave a very cheeky response to a fan who asked her to emulate Rema Namakula’s social behaviours, and to stop twerking during Ramadan.

Local celebrities no longer take criticism lightly and several have retaliated against negative comments about them especially on social media.

The likes of Winnie Nwagi, Spice Diana, Gravity Omutujju, King Saha, among many others, always kick back if they sense negative vibes amongst any of their followers.

Former Team No Sleep singer Sheebah Karungi as well has slowly joined the league.

On Tuesday, having shared a video of herself twerking to her new collabo with Mudra , a fan chose to pick on Sheebah’s short shorts.

The fan questioned Sheebah’s twerking and if she had put on any knickers inside her shorts.

She also wondered when the self-styled Swagg Mama will ever act exemplary to the Muslim faith like fellow singer Rema Namakula.

“Naye mama twerking lelo tufudde, wayambade empale? Eyiii mukaama when will you be a good example to Islam like Rema,” the fan questioned.

Upon coming across the comments, Sheebah cheekily responded by asking her to give Rema flowers for being her role model and stop whining.

Just give her the flowers for being the right role model for you & stop whining about who’s not. Banange…I can’t be liked by everyone. Am okay with that, salam alaikum. Sheebah