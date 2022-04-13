Ang3lina a.k.a That Girl From Uganda will feature Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, and DJ 6Pac on the track “Body” off her forthcoming album.

Over a year ago, Angela Nabuufu, popularly known as Ang3lina, revealed that her next studio album will be her very best.

She hinted that she was not going to rush the production so as to give every detail on all the tracks on the album.

Ang3lina wants the new album to inspire, motivate, and be relatable to the listeners who have always admired her talent.

“I promise to make this album I put out next year my best piece of work. Not just music for the clubs, but something y’all can listen to and feel inspired from, motivated or even relate too. I’m going deep with it,” Ang3lina revealed.

Being the only popular female producer in Uganda, Ang3lina knows exactly what she wants her new body of work to feel like and it’s exactly what she has done.

One of the songs off the album is titled “Body” (produced at Mix Masters studios in Miami, USA) and she features Tory Lanez and DJ 6Pac on it.

Tory Lanez, real name Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, is a famous Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer.

DJ 6Pac is a diaspora based Ugandan deejay with over 3 million streams on his various collaborations.

He has worked with a couple of global music stars including Rick Ross, Kevin Gates, Jeremih, Afro B, Tory Lanez, among others.

“Body” is one collaboration off my album and has also been sponsored as a NFT project. The song was produced by a Grammy award engineer from the USA called SOKO who has produced for Beyoncé, Drake, Lil Wayne and Future. Ang3lina

Fingers crossed!