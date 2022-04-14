Ugandan socialite Bad Black will be one of the guests at first son Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s birthday celebrations on 23rd April.

On 24th April 2022, the previous commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC) Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba will be turning 48 years old.

He will, however be holding the celebrations leading to his 48th birthday a day before on 23rd April at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Several of his friends including public figures, celebrities, members of the army, among many others, have been invited to the special celebrations.

City socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black is one of those who has been invited to attend the celebrations in person.

Upon receiving her invitation, the controversial socialite shared the news with her followers as she bragged about the recognition.

Singer Bebe Cool and events promoter Balaam Barugahara are also among the invited guests to the party that is being organised by the president’s brother Micheal Toyota Kaguta.