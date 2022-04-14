There is excitement in the family of youngster rapper Patrick Ssenyonjo alias Fresh Kid following the news of having been sworn in as Kampala Parents School Games Prefect.

During Fresh Kids’ acceptance speech, the youngster promised his voters that he will stick to whatever he promised them in the campaigns.

Fresh Kid who now speaks fluent English compared to when he had just joined the school showed great signs of confidence.

He also thanked his voters for trusting him with the position of being the Games Prefect as he looks forward to pushing the school’s sport department to a whole new different level.

Also Read: Fresh Kid explains why he is vying for Games Prefect position instead of Entertainment

His dad Mr. Paul Mutabaazi a.k.a Fresh Daddy who was delighted about his son’s new leadership feat expressed interest in seeing his son become a Member of Pqrliament in the future.

Fresh Daddy further stressed how he has personally never been a leader in his life, not even in their clan and family meetings.

See more

Congratulations Fresh Kid!