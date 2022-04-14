Singer Gift Ov Kaddo feels it is not yet the right time for the Uganda Musicians Association to have changes in its executive leadership.

The singer, who got his Island Vybes studio up and running in the areas of Kalangala, believes the current association leadership is doing a good job.

He is of the view that the reigning UMA leadership needs to stay five (5) more years in office without running elections.

Seemingly bitter with the quality of individuals who are vying for the top offices in UMA, Gift Ov Kaddo labeled them a “bunch of idiots.”

He went on to stress that the way the whole process is being conducted looks like ‘standup comedy’ to him.

We needed more five years without electing UMA leaders than just bumping on idiots. It looks much more of comedy and I don’t wish anything good from this season. It’s unprofessional and the people who are hyping have no idea what’s happening with the artists and their content out there. It’s good to use brains when choosing. Gift Ov Kaddo