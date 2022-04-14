Kream Production boss Hajji Haruna Mubiru was turned into a laughing stock after he was attacked by a city deejay known as Masiko.

DJ Masiko attacked Hajji Haruna Mubiru for defaulting to clear a debt of Shs 500k that he took from him sometime back.

According to the video, DJ Masiko is clearly and loudly heard yelling at Hajji Haruna Mubiru stressing how he first made off with his money sometime back.

DJ Masiko only later mended his relationship with Hajji Haruna in order to keep their brotherhood running and in good spirits.

However, Hajji Haruna yet again resorted to his old habits when he took DJ Masiko’s mobile phone and as well failed to pay his money.

This got DJ Masiko furious to the extent he decided to attack Hajji Haruna physically and even wanted to knock him out cold but the singer was saved by his colleagues.

During the scuffle, the public watched on in amusement of how Haruna could fail to pay the deejay his money.