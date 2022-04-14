Sheilah Gashumba says that the viral video of her boyfriend Rickman kissing another woman was recorded in 2019.

Yesterday, a video showing singer Rickman in a car with another young lady, kissing, made rounds online.

The video provoked rumors that Rickman and Sheilah Gashumba are no longer an item. The reason? Infidelity!

Sheilah, however, rubbishes the rumors as she reveals that it is an old video that is being milked.

Also Read: Rickman denies romping with Sheilah Gashumba while dating God’s Plan

“The way people are milking a video of 2019. You guys enjoy Wahala,” Sheilah tweeted early on Thursday morning.

See more The way people are milking a video of 2019 😂😂you guys enjoy Wahala 😂😂😂 — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) April 14, 2022

Netizens still insist that their relationship hit a dead end, pointing out how the two no longer publicly display affection for each other like they used to.

They also seem to have stopped posting about each other on their social media platforms especially Snapchat, something which raises eyebrows.

Regardless of what has been said, Sheilah has done her best to water down the speculations.

Watch the video below: