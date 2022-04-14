Spirit FM presenter King of Radio Wesley Silver and his fiancée Alice Namutebi Barlow are expecting to welcome their first child as a married couple.

The couple who held their matrimonial wedding in September 2020 shared the amazing news by sharing photos of Alice’s baby bump.

King Wesley who was clearly excited about the ban baking in his wife’s womb posted saying, “We have been busy”.

Also Read: Spirit FM’s King Wesley weds lover in a beautiful scientific wedding

He later followed the post with several other photos of him and the wife looking smitten as they await to welcome their child.

According to the photos, the couple will be expanding their family with a new member in just a few months time to come.

See more

Congratulations the couple on your night duties!