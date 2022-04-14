Based on a video making rounds on social media, it seems like singer Rickman Manrick and Sheilah Carol Gashumba’s relationship hit a dead end.

The rumors have come to light a following a clip in which the “Ebango” fame singer is seen swapping saliva with another babe while travelling to an unknown destination.

Not only did the two kiss each other on camera. They both looked to be deep in love. Boy, oh boy, they do look smitten!

Rickman and Sheilah Gashumba’s love affair is said to have gone south since Nigerian singer Ruger jetted into the country for a concert.

Those few days that Ruger spent here, Sheilah Gashumba was seen coiling herself around the Nigerian singer and word began to spread that they were dating.

However, the two refuted the allegations as Sheilah maintained that she was only acting as one of the members on Ruger’s team.