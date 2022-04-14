A new music album and a concert for her thirsty fans would make 2022 the year of Juliana Kanyomozi’s grand return to the scene, and she is considering it.

While addressing the press at Club Guvnor, Juliana Kanyomozi revealed that she has been spending sleepless nights in studio recording new music.

For several years, Juliana has not released new music for her huge fanbase and all they have had to enjoy are old songs and new photos on social media.

That, however, is bound to change soon as her new album reportedly nears completion.

Despite not revealing more details about the album title, tracks, and release dates, the celebrated songstress made it clear that the body of work will be available soon.

I’m officially back to work. I’m in studio recording my next album however I won’t share more details about it because I want it to be a surprise. Juliana Kanyomozi

For the legend that she is, her talent can never be questioned and you would think that she has observed the music trends long enough to choose what’s best for her audience.

Also, the mother of one will be organising a concert for her fans, most of whom can’t even remember the last time they watched her perform.

Information reaching us indicates that the concert is likely to happen at Serena Hotel with dates still withheld.

During her absence, Juliana has been able to raise her son Taj on top of representing different brands as an ambassador.

For now, we sit tight and await for the queen’s return on the big scene. Fingers crossed!