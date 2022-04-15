Singer Alexander Bagonza alias A Pass never ceases to amuse his fans and followers anytime he appears before cameras while answering some questions.

Recently during an interview, A Pass thrilled his fans when he was asked whether he is single and available for dating.

His response was hilarious as he requested all ladies interested in him to shoot their shots until the lucky woman wins.

I am officially on market. Abakyala mukwane munkwane. A Pass

A Pass’ statement ignited mixed reactions from his followers. As a few backed up his point, others disagreed with him suggesting that it is the men who have to shoot their shots towards the ladies.

On that matter, do you think A Pass is right?