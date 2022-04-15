Former Uganda Musician Associations (UMA) administrator Walter Walusimbi is bedridden as he battles heart complications.

The former UMA member is under medication at Nakaweesi hospital where he was rushed while in critical condition.

Walter Walusimbi fell out with UMA’s reigning president Cindy Sanyu and found himself being fired over a disagreement involving money during a meeting at Sharing Hall Nsambya.

Having been sacked from his position, Walusimbi moved on to sue Cindy Sanyu but the case never really reached a conclusion.

He was since replaced by Geoffrey Jeff Ekongot who is now acting as the UMA Electoral Commission Chairman.