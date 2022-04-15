Kenyan TikTok sensation Azziad Nasenya says she did not visit Turkey to have a plastic surgery as rumors have been strongly suggesting.

Since breaking onto the scene with a viral TikTok video in 2020, Azziad Nasenya has never looked back.

It’s not only her bank account that has been going through rapid changes, her body has also massively transformed over the last two years.

Her travel diary has also been filled up with different travel experiences as she traverses the world for different reasons.

Some us love our bodies and appreciate them and would never change a thing. Azziad Nasenya

Also Read: Azziad Nasenya elated after being named ‘Save Our Future’ global ambassador

Her trip to Turkey, however, seems to have birthed rumors that she has been slowly transfoming her body through plastic surgery.

Upon landing on these rumors, the 21-year-old ran to her Instagram where she immediately trashed the allegations.

She noted that she visited Turkey as a tourist and urged people to stop thinking everyone visits the country to have their body worked on.

Azziad maintained that she loves and appreciates her body so much, and she can never change anything about it.

Now this mentality here, I dont know what to call it. Who said visiting Turkey has to be about making your bodies and surgeries? Some us love our bodies and appreciate them and would never change a thing. That aside, it’s 2022, wake up. People are travelling the world, it (Turkey) is a tourist country. Azziad Nasenya