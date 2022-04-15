In Luganda, there is a saying that goes as “Ebidawo tebyenkanankana”, a phrase to which I and a few others out there definitely agree with.

Even though most believe that Bobi Wine, Jose Chameleone, and Bebe Cool are best thing to have happened to the Ugandan music industry over 25 years ago, I personally believe they haven’t matched the level of some great artists who passed away despite their great contribution to arts.

Among the artists whose level I believe they have not reached are Fred Masagazi, Herman Basudde, Paul Kafeero, Philly Lutaaya, Elly Wamala, Fred Sebatta, Afrigo Band, among others for what they did for the industry.

We still vibe to their rich compositions whereas other artistes borrow verses from their content to come up with new songs.

Also Read: I answered Radio’s questions long ago, let’s discuss something else – Washington

In that case, am not alone and just recently NBS TV’s After 5 presenter Dvj Mercy disclosed that while he was having a chat with one of Uganda’s celebrated music producers, Washington, he revealed that no current artist has reached the level of Paul Kafeero.

Recently, I was vibing with Producer Washington, and he told me that there’s no Ugandan artiste who has reached the level of the late Paul Kafeero. Dvj Mercy Pro

The late Paul Kafeero is one of Uganda’s most celebrated artists who was baptized the ‘Golden Boy of Africa’ for his rich music.

For those who are not familiar with the late Kafeero’s music, you need to check him out on most music stores to get a feel of his art.