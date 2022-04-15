Veteran singer Viboyo, real name Moses Nsubuga, commemorates the life of fallen Swangz Avenue songstress Sera who died a decade ago.

Following her breakthrough in 2012 with her hit single, a collaboration with Jeff Blaise titled “Contagious”, Sera was the diva to watch.

The talented singer and songwriter’s dreams were, however, cut short early on 31st July 2012 when she breathed her last reportedly from severe ulcers.

Sera, real name Sarah Nampijja, was at the time of her death signed to Swangz Avenue, the record label that gave her a platform to shine.

On Thursday, one of her friends and workmates at Swangz, Viboyo Oweyo remembered the rare gem that she was.

Through a Facebook post on his page , Viboyo shared one of the few pictures he took with the late singer and in the caption, he said:

“This is one of the few pix I took with Swangz Avenue’s departed artist SERA. We took this pic on the 14th April 2012, exactly 10 years ago today. RIP Sera.”

Music fans and other celebrities joined Viboyo in mourning the late Sera through comments on the post as they remembered her.

Since Sera’s death, Swangz Avenue has managed to promote several female talents including Irene Ntale, Winnie Nwagi, Azawi, Vinka, among others.

They currently are looking forward to launching yet another promising female singer named Zafaran.

May Sera’s soul continue resting in peace!