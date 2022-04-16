The president of the Uganda Gospel Federation King Wesley Silver and his fiancée Alice Namutebi Barlow recount the loss of their son Jedidah Rhett Wesley.

According to King Wesley, they were sadden following the loss of their child who was born dead after her mom had carried the little one in her womb for 9 months.

The late Jedidiah Rhett Wesley was birthed on 11th October 2021 but did not live to see her first birthday as she went to be with the Lord.

After 9 month journey we walked out of the hospital with empty arms. Jedidiah Rhett Wesley born asleep 11th Oct. 2021. To all the Angel Moms and Angel Dads that have had ectopic pregnancies, miscarriages, still births, lost an infant at an early age we know how U feel. King Wesley

While remembering the loss of their baby, King Wesley encouraged those who have faced similar situations to stay strong and keep believing and trusting God for better things.