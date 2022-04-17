In his new song dubbed “Namunswa”, Bruno Semax celebrates the Kabaka of the Buganda Kingdom.

Bruno Semax is a talented Ugandan musician, Performer, and composer based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

His name is steadily rising through the music ranks in Uganda with support from music legends like Mesach Semakula.

Listening to his music, it is easy to notice that he is a unique breed of musician that pays attention to the details in his lyrics and good sound.

In his new song, Bruno Semax pays homage to his culture as he tries out the Bax-Ragga genre – a fuse of Dancehall/Ragga and Kandogokamu.

“Namunswa” in English means the “Queen Ant.” It is also one of the many titles given to the Buganda Kingdom King.

The song glorifies the Kabaka’s might and power, and celebrates the Buganda kingdom’s existence.

The song was written by Bruno Semax himself together with the Hills and Vines Band and the audio was produced at Heavenly Records.

The visuals directed by Donaldo are eye-catching as they showcase the Buganda Kingdom tradition through dance, attires, and so much more.

Take a gaze below: