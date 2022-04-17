NTV Uganda news anchor Faridah Nakazibwe treated her mother to a surprise gift of brand new wheels as she turned 60 years old.

The Mwasuze Mutya host’s gift of a new car made her mother shed tears of joy as she could not believe what she had set her eyes on.

Nakazibwe gifted her mom with a Toyota Sienta which was wrapped in ribbons.

Read Also: ‘We Miss You!’ – Faridah Nakazibwe’s Heartwarming Letter to Judith Babirye

Faridah shared the video on her Instagram account and captioned it, “Sixty years of Maama Faddy.”

Based on the car bonds around Kampala, a brand new Toyota Sienta costs around Shs20M and you can say it such a wonderful gift for the old lady.

See more

Happy 60th birthday to Faridah Nakazibwe’s mother!