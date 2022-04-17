Multitalented personality Hellen Lukoma says her man was not rich and was struggling when they met. She stuck with him and she is now enjoying the fruits of loyalty.

Nowadays, there is a saying, “A broke man has no right to fall in love.” Because you become a burden to the woman.

Girls love money and they publicly state that a man who cannot provide the fancy things must not sweat on top of them during romance.

Whether you agree, or not, times have changed! But there are a few women that will fall in love regardless of the man’s financial status.

Also Read: Hellen Lukoma Headstrong That Her Marriage Will Last

Hellen Lukoma is one of them. Despite now owning a new range rover and a flashy life – all attributed to her rich husband – that wasn’t the case when they met.

Lukoma recounts meeting her boyfriend Kaka Anwar as a young man trying to figure out life.

She reveals that regardless of his status, she stuck with him and they have built an empire together. She now enjoys the fruits of her loyalty.