On Sunday, Afrigo Band continued to show the power of their experience and professionalism during the Easter Family Dayout show at Jahazi Pier.

Azawi, Zex Bilangilangi, Tuff B, Liam Voice, Chagga, Henry tigan, Aroma, DJ Nimrod, MC Casmir, DJ Lito, among other entertainers wowed the audience with their vast craft.

The highlight performance of the night, however, was the Afrigo Band which performed for over an hour.

Joanita Kawalya, Mzee Moses Matovu, Herman Ssewanyana, among others rocked revelers with a nonstop set, forcing them onto their feet.

Rachel Magoola in particular left an impression with her dancing skills and boy, oh boy, she is such a wonderful performer.

Just a few minutes past midnight, the performances came to close but revelers continued to party with the deejays who were ready to spin the wheels.

It was an Easter Sunday to remember for most revelers who thronged Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo for the family dayout show.