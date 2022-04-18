Kataleya of the singing female duo Kataleya and Kandle has cautioned men on ensuring cleanliness when it comes to their undergarments.

The singer advised men to always make sure their boxers are clean and smart in order not to look disgusting before their loved ones.

She further asked those who have just one pair of boxers to ensure that they wash them during the night and only deck them on when they are clean.

She also asked those who love to wear vests to make sure that they keep them clean to avoid the bad odur that comes from the dirty vests.

Kataleya added that smartness among men is a very big deal that most should consider making a must before approaching women to sweet talk them.