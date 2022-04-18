Sheilah Gashumba acknowledges taking down Rickman’s photos off IG to keep her relationship private but she promises to post him once in a while.

It’s almost a year since singer Derrick Ddungu a.k.a Rickman and NBS TV presenter Sheilah Gashumba started dating.

Their relationship anniversary month has, however, been filled with twists and turns with several rumors about their possible separation making rounds.

A 2019 video of Rickman kissing another woman made rounds on social media a few days ago, adding fuel to the fire but Sheilah had seen the video and it didn’t bother her.

Furthermore, Sheilah’s deletion of Rickman’s photos of her Instagram account also didn’t help the situation.

Sheilah has continuously laughed off all the rumors and maintains that her relationship with the Bango singer is intact.

Through Snapchat, she revealed how she intentionally took down Rickman’s photos off her IG because she wants to keep their relationship off social media.

Sheilah says that netizens were heavily getting invested in the relationship and it was starting to get scary.

She, however, promises to post her bae once in a while on her socials.

I decided to put my relationship off social media because most of you were so invested in it and it (was) getting scary but once in a while I will post! Sheilah Gashumba

Maybe the lovers are just beginning to learn how to enjoy their space privately. Cut them some slack!