Ugandan 2021 presidential candidate and singer Bobi Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, finally joined TikTok on Easter Sunday and Ugandans are loving it.

It must have taken some convincing from Bobi Wine’s family members to get him onto TikTok and they can say they won that battle.

Bobi is big an social media user especially on Twitter and Facebook. We cannot say the same for Instagram, Snapchat, and other platforms, however.

Going ahead though, expect to come across many TikTok challenges from the self-styled Ghetto President.

Bobi doing one of the TikTok challenges with his family

TikTok is is a video-focused social networking service that hosts a variety of short-form user videos, from genres like pranks, stunts, tricks, jokes, dance, and entertainment with durations from 15 seconds to 10 minutes.

It is the app that has surely swept many Ugandans off their feet in the recent years of the Covid-19 period as many have since joined and are actively using it.

Many entertainers use TikTok to promote their craft and it has also birthed its own celebrities, most of whom have turned their big numbers of followers into a market to influence for big brands.

In Bobi’s very first TikTok video , he surprises his fans with a grand entrance as he announces that he has joined the platform.

The next videos are challenges which he performs with his family and within a day, he has already garnered over 80k followers and over 150k likes.