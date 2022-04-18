KFM presenter Doreen Nasasira acknowledges that losing weight is one of the hardest things she has ever done but she feels great getting back in shape.

For weeks now, Doreen Nasasira’s drastic change in weight has been a burning topic around town with everybody wondering what the cause is.

On social media, she has been a victim of body shaming with several netizens trying to pick on her character to insinuate the reasons behind the changes on her body.

With some noting that it must be an effect of a strange illness, others claim that her weight loss was an effect of stress from a love affair gone wrong.

Doreen Nasasira laughs off all these allegations. She maintains that the changes in her body size are intentional and a result of dedication, commitment, and hard work.

Through her social media, the bubbly media personality revealed that getting back in shape is one of the hardest choices she has ever made.

Nasasira has had to hit the gym intensely and strictly follow a particular diet to achieve her body goals.

She tips her followers and fans who would like to take the same direction to take it on as a “commitment to a life change.”

When you decide to lose weight for good, you need to make a commitment to a life change. Make a few decisions like…I’m just not going to eat that anymore. I’m going to change my bad habits.’ Otherwise, you’ll spend the rest of your life procrastinating and you’ll be miserable. It’s not an easy choice though. Getting in shape is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done but I feel great. #bodygoals#healthylifestyle Doreen Kabareebe