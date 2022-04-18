Team Good Music singer Pius Mayanja, better known as Pallaso, is nursing a knee injury he sustained on Easter Sunday while performing at La Grande hotel.

Pallaso who is known as one of the most energetic performers had to perform the rest of his Easter Sunday shows seated in a chair.

He revealed that he was going through a lot of pain but he still braved as he performed all his shows on the night.

Also Read: Kyotera revelers vandalize property as Pallaso, Spice Diana snub show

He is likely to continue performing in a wheelchair as advised by the doctors who are giving him treatment to have his knee healed as soon as possible.

The singer has alaso assured the promoters who booked him that he will be showing up for performances and that non of those shows should be cancelled.

I injured my knee on a loose stage at Lagrande hotel while performing last night. I had to do all my performances seated in a chair. The pain is unbearable but I will be fine. As I seek further medical attention, I want to inform you that all the booked shows will not be cancelled. But you will have to excuse me for singing in a chair until I get treated for better. Thank you. Pallaso