Online inlaws are in approval of a Sheilah Gashumba and MC Richie relationship following a viral photo that made rounds on social media on Sunday.

As it is, NBS TV presenter Sheilah Gashumba’s relationship with her boyfriend Rickman seems to be on the ropes.

This has been noticed through her Instagram activity after she deleted most of his photos just a week after an old video of him kissing another woman surfaced online.

Both lovers seem on and off with the affair, leaving it as open as a book.

On Easter Sunday, a photo of MC Richie and Sheilah chilling together while on a night out made rounds on social media.

MC Richie, a diaspora-based socialite and self-styled blogger, returned to the country a few days ago to enjoy the Easter holidays.

During this time, he caught up with Sheilah but netizens believe it is more than a friendly catchup. They also don’t mind seeing them together as most think they look good together.

Others, however, warn her against taking Richie on as her new lover because he is also very controversial and will only break her heart.

Below are some of the reactions off Facebook: