Slightly over a year since taking form, the Abeeka Band is steadily building a reputation as a powerhouse in the live entertainment industry – thanks to their unique performances of the biggest hits coming out of the world of pop and afro beats.

The band demonstrated this in full form on Easter Sunday, as the headlining act at Cream Hotel in Kyaliwajjala – performing exceptionally executed covers of Pallaso’s Nalonda Nemala, Timaya’s Gra Gra, Chike and Simi’s Running (To You) and many more.

Hosted by NTV’s Dagy Nyce, the band entertained guests alongside DJ Peters at the culmination of Bell Lager’s Easter Enjoyments – 3 days of consecutive fun activations held at different locations in Najjera, Namugongo and Kyaliwajjala.

The weekend kicked off at Crane Gardens Namugongo on Good Friday (15th April), followed by Gazebo Grill aka Vibez Nzuri in Najjera on Saturday (16th April) and finally, Cream Hotel Kyaliwajjala (17th April).

Throughout the weekend, guests and consumers got a chance to enjoy the best meat prepared by the establishments’ in-house grill masters and great offers on Bell Lager buckets and Bell na Nyama combos.

Additionally, guests got to bond with Bell Lager board and card games like Ludo and Matatu, as well as indulge in the luck-testing ‘spin-the-wheel’ – which saw many win exclusive Bell Lager goodies – all under the Mpola Enjoyments theme.

Under the thematic campaign, consumers have the opportunity to indulge in the perfect sundowner vibes – with friends, games, chill music, meat and Bell Lager.

Speaking about the weekend, Matilda Babuleka, the Bell Lager Brand Manager, said, “This is one of the many ways through which Bell Lager will continue to deliver Mpola Enjoyments to our consumers. With no pressure, Mpola Enjoyments lets you enjoy a chill sundowner vibe with friends, as long as you have the basics – some games, some meat and of course – cold Bell Lager.”