Local events promoter Balaam Barugahara wants NUP leader and singer Bobi Wine among the several celebrities invited to perform at Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s birthday celebrations.

On 24th April 2022, the previous commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC) Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba will be turning 48 years old.

He will, however be holding the celebrations leading to his 48th birthday a day before on Sunday 23rd April at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Several of his friends including public figures, celebrities, members of the army, among many others, have been invited to the special celebrations.

Bad Black, Jose Chameleone, Bebe Cool, among several other public figures and entertainers have been officially invited for the first son’s party.

Events promoter Balaam Barugahara also wants Bobi Wine to be among the performers at the event.

He noted that he will send Bobi an invitation card and pay him to perform because “he is a good performer.”

Bobi Wine is among the artistes we are expecting to perform at General’s birthday. He will come and sing for the president. I will send him a card and I will pay him. He is a good performer and I like his music but when it comes to politics, I support Muhoozi. Balaam Barugahara

Bobi Wine and the first son are not the best of comrades politically as the former leads the most active opposition party.

The Firebase Crew boss has not performed in over four years in Kampala.