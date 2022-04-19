Singer Catherine Kusasira is unhappy with the Uganda Police Force DPC of Kanaaba area for shutting down her Easter Monday show prematurely.

The bitter Catherine Kusasira vented her frustrations over the stoppage of her show saying it was uncalled for since the show had already gotten underway.

What made Kusasira lose her cool was that police called off her show at around 9pm when the crowd had started getting hyped as they enjoyed entertainment from upcoming artistes and music mixes from deejays.

She notes that when the police cancelled out her concert, revelers destroyed property and others made off with the plastic chairs, claiming that they had been cheated.

The “Nkola Ya Taxi” singer stressed that her show had garnered about 2000 revelers who had all paid entrance fees to have fun on Easter Monday.

Through a video on her Facebook page, Kusasira is seen vowing to make Kanaaba Police DPC pay back revelers their gate fees for aborting their entertainment midway.

She was also heard calling upon the first son Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba asking him to make sure that the police never ever interrupt her shows again because it sets a negative precedence to her image.

Kusasira adds that cancelling her show was just like calling off President Museveni’s gathering because she knows the individuals who run and rule this country.

Watch the full video below: