Singer Chozen Blood of the “Sharpshooter” fame saved himself from a horny female fan who was seen trying to force her hands deep down into his pants.

The unfortunate incidence took place at a hangout where Chozen Blood was entertaining his music lovers on Easter night in Mbale town.

Upon realizing that the fan wanted to touch his private parts, he quickly brushed away her hand the moment he felt that she was approaching his boxers to touch his manhood.

Those who were watching were left in shock as they could not believe what they had just seen.

The singer, however, kept calm and avoided reaction to the fan’s bad touches angrily like how fellow singers Vinka and Nwagi have done recently.

Chozen Blood is not the first male artist to experience bad touches from female fans in recent weeks.

A video clip that recently went viral showed Nigerian singer Ruger’s groin being squeezed by a female fan while on performing in Rwanda.

Take a look at the video below: