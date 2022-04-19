This Easter weekend, Bell Lager – the official enjoyments beer – went all-out for the residents of the “New Money” locales of Namugongo, Najjera and Kyaliwajjala with 3 consecutive days of vybez in 3 locations.

Dubbed “Bell Lager Easter Enjoyments”, the weekend kicked off at Crane Gardens Namugongo on Good Friday (15th April), followed by Gazebo Grill aka Vibez Nzuri in Najjera on Saturday (16th April) and finally, Cream Hotel Kyaliwajjala (17th April).

Throughout the weekend, guests and consumers got a chance to enjoy the best meat prepared by the establishments’ in-house grill masters and great offers on Bell Lager buckets and Bell na Nyama combos.

Additionally, guests got to bond with Bell Lager board and card games like Ludo and Matatu, as well as indulge in the luck-testing ‘spin-the-wheel’ – which saw many win exclusive Bell Lager goodies. On the entertainment front, DJs Bugy, Wabz, Damze and Hey Dez catered to the crowd at Vibez Nzuri, while DJ Peters and the Abeeka band kept the crowd alive at Cream Hotel.

All this was under the brand’s Mpola Enjoyments campaign, which provides opportunities for consumers to have a great time in unconventional ways.

Matilda Babuleka, Bell Lager’s Brand Manager, said, “Mpola Enjoyments is a no-pressure vibe. Once the sun starts to set, all you need is a chill spot, your friends, some games, some Bell na Nyama pairings and your good time is set.”

“We are honoured to bring these enjoyments closer to our consumers wherever they may be and have a lot more planned in the months to come,” she added.