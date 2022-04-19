ABM singer Pia Pounds drops her second release of the year, a new song titled “Slay Farmer”.

Over the years, Ugandan singer Tracy Kirabo a.k.a Pia Pounds has been turning herself into a fine music brand, slowly but surely.

Her major breakthrough, however, only dropped two years ago as Tupaate exposed her talent to a wider fanbase across Africa.

She has also in recent months opened up about her business mind, revealing how she does farming as a side business.

The title of her new song “Slay Farmer” could also point farther into that direction but don’t be fooled, the song isn’t about farming at all.

The Afrobeat song is a smooth flow for the beautiful slayqueen and in the lyrics, she expresses how she feels about a mysterious guy in her life.

Produced by Kuseim, it is a song you will want to send to your lover just to let them know of the things they do to you.

Listen to the audio below: