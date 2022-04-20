Juliana Kanyomozi’s fans shall have to wait a little longer before they watch her perform after she pulled out of the Soul and RnB Safari Uganda Baileys Picnic event.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Juliana Kanyomozi wa set to return to the stage after over three years of not performing.

She was to perform at the Soul and RnB Safari Uganda Baileys Picnic event at Club Guvnor in May but that will not happen.

Juliana pulled out of the event and in a statement, she revealed that it was due “gaps in alignment between the parties involved.”

Singer Juliana Kanyomozi

In their official reaction statement, the Jazz Safari management wondered why Juliana had pulled out and not informed them, but opted for social media.

Jazz Safari claimed that they were not given a chance to solve the said “gaps in alignment” and were just as shocked to see a statement on Juliana’s social media platforms.

It’s been brought to the attention of the Soul-R&B Safari and to the Sponsors and Partners, that there is a social media post by Ms. Juliana Kanyomozi stating that she’s pulled out of the Soul-R&B Safari. We categorically state that the organisers and sponsors did not receive so much as a courtesy phone call from the Artiste nor her management before they posted this statement on social media. Ideally, it should have been the event organisers to release this statement, not the Artiste who was already financially committed and booked to feature at the festival. Ideal protocol should have been we being informed first, then given the chance to settle and fill in these missing “gaps in alignment”, or whatever it is she says or feels wasn’t already aligned. We did everything we were asked to do before we organised the press conference to launch the event. Indeed, the artiste addressed the press conference, committing to perform. We are shocked and disappointed by the sudden change of heart. However, the Music must play on regardless of this unfortunate occurrence. We shall soon announce other exciting Artistes to join BlackRoots Academy Of Soul as joint headliners of The Soul-R&B Safari, taking place on Saturday 07th May 2022 at Kampala Serena Hotel Gardens. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused; it wasn’t our intention nor doing. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Jazz Safari