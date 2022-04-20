Now living in Canada, Ugandan gospel singer Julie Mutesasira reveals that she left the +256 because being a gay woman who was formerly married to a pastor was “an abomination” in the country.

“Nervous but excited,” was how Esther Mutesasira described the feeling of being on the Canada’s Got Talent stage on Tuesday night.

Her brother, Ezkiel Mutesasira, also in disbelief asked the judges, “Are we here?” Such was the moment of their life.

But what about their mother Julie Birungi, popularly known as Julie Mutesasira?

Also Read: Ugandan gospel singer Julie Mutesasira weds fellow woman

For Julie, it was a rush of emotions seeing her babies make it to such a big stage.

The popular Ugandan gospel singer also revealed that she decided to leave Uganda because her sexuality is an “abomination” in the country.

I decided to leave Uganda because I came out. Because of my sexuality being a gay woman in Uganda, and married to a pastor, that’s an abomination. Julie Birungi a.k.a Julie Mutesasira

Julie left Uganda for Canada to forge a new life and pave way for her children, something she has successfully done thus far.

Esther and Ezekiel referred to their mom as their music teacher and applauded her efforts in being their for them and supporting their music career.