Socialite and TV personality Sheila Gashumba has no kind words for anyone she will find recording videos of her sneakily.

On Tuesday, a video showing Sheilah Gashumba in a heated altercation with a man while at a mall made rounds on social media.

Reportedly, the NBS TV presenter became rowdy after spotting the random man taking videos of her without her permission.

In the viral video, Gashumba screams on top of her voice while hurling her hands towards the man and pulling him.

It takes the intervention of passersby and a policeman to calm her down but how the altercation ends is not shown in the video.

On her Snapchat, Sheilah Gashumba maintains that she will have no good intentions for anyone found taking videos of her in a sneaky manner.

“Best believe that I will grab your phone and break it if I find you taking a video of me in a sneaky way!! I don’t tolerate nonsense!!” Sheila Gashumba posted on her Snapchat.