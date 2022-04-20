All the judges were left impressed by Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira before allowing them a chance through to the Canada’s Got Talent Season 3 auditions.

Now living in Canada, Esther Mutesasira (17) and Ezekiel Mutesasira (13) have carried on their special talent as singers.

The duo which won the inaugural East Africa’s Got Talent competition in 2019 were part of the several talents that contested for the CGT auditions.

Not even them could believe their eyes before they were called onto stage on Tuesday night.

Also Read: Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira still waiting on 2019 EAGT prize money

The judges could not believe their ears either upon listening to what the two budding talents had in them.

Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira gave their very best performance starting with the cover of Jordin Spark’s ‘No Air’.

Thet were applauded for complementing each other as they performed and had it been given, a golden buzzer wouldn’t have been farfetched.

The two siblings are children to the now divorced Julie Birungi (a popular Ugandan gospel singer), and Pastor Steven Mutesasira.

Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira thanked their mother for her continued support through their music endeavours.

Watch their performance below: